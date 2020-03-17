Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE: CM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/5/2020 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$110.00 to C$109.00.

3/5/2020 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$110.00 to C$109.00.

2/27/2020 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$110.00 to C$112.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$120.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$119.00 to C$120.00.

2/20/2020 – Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$118.00 to C$119.00.

CM traded down C$515,878.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$77.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,243,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,304. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$103.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$108.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion and a PE ratio of 6.93. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$70.03 and a twelve month high of C$115.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham acquired 2,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$87.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,839.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$199,839. Also, Director Victor George Dodig purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$71.22 per share, with a total value of C$1,994,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,699,166.82. Insiders acquired a total of 33,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,742 over the last quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

