Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stake Lessened by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 58,300 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises about 0.6% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of Canadian National Railway worth $91,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $47,912,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $37,988,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,994,000 after acquiring an additional 413,309 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,586,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,463,000 after acquiring an additional 336,248 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,904,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,970,000 after acquiring an additional 329,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.30. 79,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,965. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $66.30 and a 52 week high of $96.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

