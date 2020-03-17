Cannell Capital LLC Takes Position in Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG)

Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,348,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,289,000. Franchise Group accounts for about 10.2% of Cannell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cannell Capital LLC owned 6.55% of Franchise Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 2,354,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $54,142,000.00.

FRG stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.32. 3,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,661. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%.

Franchise Group Profile

Franchise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

