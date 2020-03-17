Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,566 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAJ. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Canon by 1,438.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 23,015 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canon in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Canon in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canon by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 124,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Canon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canon alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Canon Inc has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $30.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.56.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Canon had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canon Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Canon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Canon Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.