Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $153.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $166.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.64% from the stock’s previous close.

COUP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.92.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP stock opened at $109.57 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $85.90 and a 52 week high of $178.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,325 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $208,727.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,322.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $188,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,714,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,201 shares of company stock worth $20,073,655. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,570,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 2,855.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.