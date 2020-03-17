Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Given News Sentiment Score of -3.44

Media stories about Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) have been trending very negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Capital City Bank Group earned a media sentiment score of -3.44 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCBG. ValuEngine cut Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock traded up $4.10 on Tuesday, reaching $22.32. The company had a trading volume of 59,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,002. The firm has a market cap of $347.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.01. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $30.95.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.40 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 18.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.60%.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

