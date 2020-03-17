JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Price Target to GBX 150

Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) had its target price dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 114.53% from the stock’s previous close.

CAL has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Regional in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Numis Securities lowered shares of Capital & Regional to an “add” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 28 ($0.37) price target on shares of Capital & Regional in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Capital & Regional currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 56.50 ($0.74).

Shares of CAL opened at GBX 69.92 ($0.92) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 205.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 82.03. Capital & Regional has a twelve month low of GBX 133.20 ($1.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 306 ($4.03). The firm has a market capitalization of $86.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43.

Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 367 ($4.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 38.20 ($0.50) by GBX 328.80 ($4.33). Analysts predict that Capital & Regional will post 446.0000049 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laura Whyte bought 24,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £6,494.28 ($8,542.86). Also, insider Ian Krieger sold 36,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43), for a total transaction of £12,169.08 ($16,007.73).

About Capital & Regional

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of their local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a c.£0.9 billion portfolio of tailored in-town shopping centres.

