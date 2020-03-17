Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC lowered its stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 67,057 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Capital Southwest worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 656.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 200,916 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at $3,732,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 914,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,231,000 after purchasing an additional 46,914 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 161,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 40,493 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSWC shares. TheStreet cut Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Capital Southwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Shares of CSWC stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 12,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Capital Southwest Co. has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $237.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 115.49%.

In other Capital Southwest news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner bought 4,150 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $75,654.50. Insiders bought a total of 5,687 shares of company stock worth $106,038 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

