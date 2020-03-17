Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires Shares of 46,536 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,278,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,405,000 after acquiring an additional 728,279 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,586,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,001,000 after buying an additional 301,484 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,193,000 after buying an additional 532,711 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,737,000 after buying an additional 2,133,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,251,000 after buying an additional 4,392,370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.43. 41,474,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,754,137. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.76. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.77 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

