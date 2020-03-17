Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSJ traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.80. 99,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,080. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.71. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a twelve month low of $73.19 and a twelve month high of $107.40.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

