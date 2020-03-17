Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $1 Million in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

MUB stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,511. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.45 and a 1-year high of $118.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.52.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

