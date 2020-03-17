Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $2.02 Million in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.7% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 50,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.40. The stock had a trading volume of 17,785,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,855,491. The firm has a market cap of $126.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.66 and a 200-day moving average of $82.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

