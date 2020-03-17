Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $8.81 Million in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 101,126 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,812,000. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 7.3% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,389,044,000 after purchasing an additional 978,575 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,386,074 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $815,274,000 after buying an additional 45,961 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $775,152,000 after buying an additional 8,802,518 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,796,963 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $677,245,000 after buying an additional 107,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,524,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $653,756,000 after buying an additional 619,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.13.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,780,295. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

