Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA stock traded up $7.33 on Tuesday, reaching $186.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,101,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,743,164. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The company has a market capitalization of $460.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $16.33. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.29.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

