Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at $515,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 512,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,767,000 after buying an additional 146,820 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 150.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 58,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 253,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,242,000 after purchasing an additional 31,317 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $59.37. 2,324,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,882. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.12. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.02 and a 1-year high of $60.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.