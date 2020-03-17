Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.3% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of VNQ traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,712,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,045,942. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.86. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $65.24 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

