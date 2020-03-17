Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3,320.5% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,476. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.11 and a 12 month high of $50.39.

