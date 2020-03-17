Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $13.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.68. The company had a trading volume of 102,483,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,673,392. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.62. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $169.16 and a 1-year high of $237.47.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

