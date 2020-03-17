CargoX Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,898.00 (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 53.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, CargoX has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $984,439.34 and $1,898.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CargoX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018626 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 401.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.65 or 0.02227351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00193060 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00035659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX’s genesis date was December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,218,230 tokens. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio.

Buying and Selling CargoX

CargoX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

