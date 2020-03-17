carVertical (CV) One Day Trading Volume Hits $11,770.00

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. carVertical has a market capitalization of $614,507.86 and approximately $11,770.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. Over the last week, carVertical has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018583 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 404.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.68 or 0.02222307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00192672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034925 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00035337 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical launched on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com.

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

