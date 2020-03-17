Casa Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 7,050 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 860% compared to the average daily volume of 734 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.21. 60,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,286. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.14. Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Casa Systems from $4.50 to $2.70 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.24.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

