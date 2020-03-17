Cashaa Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $61.00 (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Cashaa token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, IDEX, HitBTC and Exrates. During the last seven days, Cashaa has traded down 36.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $61.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.79 or 0.02243262 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 360.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00191618 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00033993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000192 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00036131 BTC.

Cashaa Token Profile

Cashaa launched on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, HitBTC, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

