CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Issues Earnings Results

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of CASI opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.82.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

