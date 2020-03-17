Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 238,842 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.79% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Shares of CPRX opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

