Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 12.99%.

Shares of CPRX opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.39 million, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.00. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CPRX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.