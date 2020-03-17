Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective dropped by Wells Fargo & Co from $150.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.89.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $96.38 on Tuesday. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.87 and a 200-day moving average of $135.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

