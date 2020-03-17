Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Morgan Stanley

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CAT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cfra downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.28.

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.29. The stock had a trading volume of 155,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,635,767. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.26. The stock has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,912,310,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $754,296,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,540,000 after buying an additional 2,347,888 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 702.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,718,000 after buying an additional 2,197,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after buying an additional 909,436 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

