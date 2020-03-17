CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $2.50 Million Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000. Apple accounts for 0.3% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,730,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Apple by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.73.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $242.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.74. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1,111.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

