CCUniverse One Day Volume Reaches $2,756.00 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One CCUniverse token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $15,220.04 and approximately $2,756.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006168 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000034 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000080 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000108 BTC.

CCUniverse Token Profile

CCUniverse is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,837,570 tokens. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.