CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC decreased its stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.07% of CDK Global worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDK. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in CDK Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.41. 1,341,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,623. CDK Global Inc has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.11%.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $52,530.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,559.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDK. BidaskClub raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.