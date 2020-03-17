CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Stock Holdings Raised by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,596 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,330,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,129,000 after purchasing an additional 149,202 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in CDK Global by 58.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,206,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,431,000 after buying an additional 1,911,327 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,609,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,699,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,466,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,195,000 after buying an additional 680,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,390,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,007,000 after buying an additional 254,559 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.13, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. CDK Global Inc has a 1-year low of $34.97 and a 1-year high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.11%.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $56,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,194.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

