CEEK VR Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $143.00 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 25.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, LATOKEN, Bancor Network and IDEX. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $602,049.61 and approximately $143.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00055899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000648 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $214.95 or 0.04093953 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00066744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00039399 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018546 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00012670 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, IDEX, Coinsuper, LATOKEN and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

