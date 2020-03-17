CELYAD SA/ADR (CYAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CYAD opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. CELYAD SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $76.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CYAD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CELYAD SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CELYAD SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About CELYAD SA/ADR

Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead drug product candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.

