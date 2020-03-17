Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 684.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,294 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centurylink by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Centurylink alerts:

In other Centurylink news, CFO Indraneel Dev bought 30,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,965,577. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks bought 10,000 shares of Centurylink stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTL traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $10.86. The company had a trading volume of 15,853,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,371,094. Centurylink Inc has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Centurylink’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTL. Bank of America cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Centurylink presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.11.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.