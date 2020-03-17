Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

CDAY traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $49.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,159. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.55 and a beta of 1.44. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $79.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.17 and its 200 day moving average is $60.67.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.15 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 9.55%. Ceridian HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $283,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,001,558 shares of company stock worth $291,362,277 in the last 90 days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

