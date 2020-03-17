Cfra Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $359.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price reduced by Cfra from $365.00 to $359.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Cfra’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.20.

Shares of ADBE opened at $286.03 on Tuesday. Adobe has a 1 year low of $253.89 and a 1 year high of $386.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.56. The stock has a market cap of $162.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,845 shares of company stock valued at $19,964,801 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

