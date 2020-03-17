Charles L. Harrington Buys 5,000 Shares of Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) Stock

Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) CEO Charles L. Harrington purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.51 per share, for a total transaction of $142,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,667 shares in the company, valued at $902,826.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Parsons Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.40.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $928.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parsons Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 667.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

PSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Parsons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

