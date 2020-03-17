Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Given New $124.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $188.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.29.

NYSE:CRL traded up $11.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.99. 350,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,224. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a fifty-two week low of $103.72 and a fifty-two week high of $179.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $7,385,310.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,186,101.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $1,187,731.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,214.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,085 shares of company stock worth $11,930,124. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,060,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.62% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $511,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

