Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Mairs & Power INC

Mairs & Power INC increased its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC owned approximately 0.10% of Charles Schwab worth $60,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 162,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 44,080 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 60,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

SCHW traded up $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.18. 1,821,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,541,252. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $15,448,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 593,753 shares of company stock valued at $27,505,788. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

