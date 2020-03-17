Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 20,683 Shares of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,683 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Collectors Universe worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLCT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Collectors Universe by 59.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 54,550 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Collectors Universe in the third quarter worth about $683,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Collectors Universe in the third quarter worth about $489,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 206,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Collectors Universe alerts:

Shares of CLCT stock opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $30.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a return on equity of 62.72% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.46 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

CLCT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Collectors Universe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Collectors Universe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Collectors Universe Company Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Collectors Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collectors Universe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.