Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 29,203 Shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,203 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Assembly Biosciences worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASMB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 30,507.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,337,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,491 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $2,639,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,901,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the third quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 244.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 41,756 shares during the period.

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $425.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.18. Assembly Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $25.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.57.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.02. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.14% and a negative net margin of 611.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

