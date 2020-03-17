Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 44,277 Shares of Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,795 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,277 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Caesarstone worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caesarstone by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSTE. Zacks Investment Research cut Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub cut Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTE opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $285.82 million, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.52. Caesarstone Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $133.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.99 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caesarstone Ltd will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

