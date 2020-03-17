Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Twist Bioscience worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

In other news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,614.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $91,143.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,548.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,859 shares of company stock valued at $752,412. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.49. Twist Bioscience Corp has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $35.95. The firm has a market cap of $852.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.05.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.17). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 86.44% and a negative net margin of 234.22%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TWST shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.