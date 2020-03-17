Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 18,706 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,706 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of OraSure Technologies worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,660,000 after purchasing an additional 72,814 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 81,609 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 280,263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,163 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $11.87. The company has a market cap of $345.36 million, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OSUR shares. ValuEngine upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

