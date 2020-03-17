Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 285,342 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 328.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,253 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,342 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Mitek Systems worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MITK. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,391,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 22.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 144,337 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $765,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MITK. BidaskClub cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

NASDAQ MITK opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.22 million, a P/E ratio of 88.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of -0.14.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

