Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 53,383 Shares of Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 347,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,383 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Nexa Resources worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at $72,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 50.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 16.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. 9.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexa Resources stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nexa Resources SA has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.36.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.31. Nexa Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $585.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources SA will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 147.22%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEXA. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Nexa Resources from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Nexa Resources from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.28.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

