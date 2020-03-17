Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 28,434 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.95% of Regional Management worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Regional Management by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 20,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Regional Management by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Regional Management by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regional Management by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 183,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 14,226 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regional Management alerts:

NYSE:RM opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 39.86 and a quick ratio of 39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66. Regional Management Corp has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $34.93.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $97.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.08 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM).

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.