Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.34% of AquaVenture worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AquaVenture by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of AquaVenture by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 158,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of AquaVenture by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of AquaVenture during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AquaVenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley lowered AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.10 in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AquaVenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

WAAS opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $849.76 million, a P/E ratio of -36.68 and a beta of 0.88. AquaVenture Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.98.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $52.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.89 million. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AquaVenture Holdings Ltd will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AquaVenture

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

