Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 53,046 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Agenus worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Agenus by 37.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Agenus by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 39.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGEN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agenus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. Agenus Inc has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $4.57.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

