Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,443 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $9,340,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,492,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,951,000 after buying an additional 631,167 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 726.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 356,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 313,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 172,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BCRX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

BCRX opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $299.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.86.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $39.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,511.40% and a negative net margin of 222.99%. On average, analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

